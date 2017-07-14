PML-N to contest JIT report in court of law: Rana Sana

Staff Reporter

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had rejected the report of joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama case and would contest it in the court of law. “All the exercise is being done to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family,” he said adding that the PML-N stood firmly behind the PM.

Speaking to reporters at the Punjab Assembly cafeteria, he said the JIT report was nothing but a conspiracy to send packing an elected prime minister on technical grounds.

He said that the PML-N believed that the JIT report was fabricated and biased and requested the court to throw the report into bin. He said that the PML-N would challenge the report in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The provincial minister said the team, without leaving the country, ended up going everywhere.

Coming down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, Sanaullah said his efforts to remove the prime minister would not succeed. He said that Nawaz Sharif was enjoying overwhelm support of the nation and if the nation rejected him, the premier would leave his post himself.

To a question, Rana Sana said that the Punjab Assembly, during its upcoming session, would repose trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He told a questioner that the prime minister would not resign regardless of the demands being made by the group conspiring against him as the people of Pakistan had elected him.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif governed the country in a transparent manner. As prime minister he had completed thousands of projects while the JIT could not find any corruption in these projects.

Answering a question, the law minister said, “The PML-N respects the court and wants that it does justice in Panama case. We will accept decision of the apex court whatever it is,” Sana added.