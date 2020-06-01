PML-N concerned over no facilities for corona patients

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed concerns over lack of facilities for coronavirus patients and asked the government that where are the ventilators that were imported from other countries.

Marriyum said that number of coronavirus patients in Islamabad has crossed 2400 mark but only 12 ventilators are in working condition. Nine ventilators were shifted to 80-bed isolation ward of PIMS Hospital including four from surgical ICU, two from medical ICU and three from cardiology surgery ICU and on the other hand, Polyclinic Hospital, has only four ventilators.