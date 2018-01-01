PML-N committed to realize dream of fast paced development: Jaffar

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Maritime Affairs Ch. Jaffar Iqbal has said that PML-N is committed to continue its revolutionary policies to realize the dream of fast paced development of country.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said there is no power crisis in the country now a days and the menace of terrorism has also been reduced to the significant extent due to unparalleled sacrifices of armed forces and people.

He said that year 2018 would prove to be positive and PML(N )would again return to power on the basis to its unmatched services.

He said improvement of ports, fisheries and shipping sectors is among top priorities of the government.

He said that Gwadar port and construction of road is in progress that will connect the zero point of Gwadar with the coastal highway.

He said that work on Gwadar International Airport will soon begin and a plant of 300 megawatt of electricity is also going to be set -up at the suburbs of the city.

Orignally published by NNI