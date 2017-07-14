PML-N challenges Imran to face money-laundering charges in SC

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Thursday challenged Imran Khan to come to Supreme Court and face money laundering charges against him. PML-N leaders Hanif Abbasi, Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz asked Imran Khan not to shy away and change lawyers one after the other like he had been doing at Election Commission, rather he should show courage to face the court. ‘We have faced cases and inquiries and now it is yours turn. So be bold and face the charges before the Court,’ Hanif Abbasi said who had filed petition against Imran Khan.

Abbasi said commissions can also be constituted to probe Imran Khan’s property and tax matters as his sister owns three companies under Niazi Services including Gallantry Services and Gallantry Consultants. ‘Why you are running away when it is the matter of your money trail. Come and face the charges.’ He said Imran Khan will have to provide proof for 117,000 pound flat purchased in London and if he has the money trail he should confront us in the court of law. ‘He shall have to tell the court as to how he could own property worth billions of rupees after selling just one flat.’

He alleged Imran Khan as a gambler and claimed that he had lost Rs two million of party fund in gambling. ‘He will also have to provide receipts of income that he spent for study at Oxford, money lost in gambling and the charity money invested abroad.’ He is lying with such a consistency that it feels like a truth, Abbasi said and claimed he had no proof for his property and money trail. MNA Daniyal Aziz said, today no one from PTI was there to give viewpoint because they know that they cannot face the truth.

He said prime minister and his family faced investigations and legal proceedings for more than a year and now it your turn, so do not runaway. He once again termed the JIT report as pack of lies and said the government would contest its contradictions and false revelations. MNA Talal Chaudhry said, the PTI has been clamoring about accountability through Joint Investigation Team. ‘But, nothing came out of it and we shall decimate it before the court. It is not a scripture, it just carries contradictions, assumptions and allegations.’ He said now, when Imran Khan is being exposed for his money laundering his party is planning protests, agitations and sit-ins.

He said Nawaz Sharif was not elected prime minister on his recommendation but through masses mandate. ‘Therefore, there is no question of his resigning. He cannot dishonor peoples’ mandate.’ Talal said the Supreme Court would throw the JIT report in the dustbin and truth would prevail. ‘We shall seek justice and come out successful from the same court because we have always honored the courts.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had rejected the report of joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama case and would contest it in the court of law. ‘All the exercise is being done to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family,’ he said adding that the PML-N stood firmly behind the PM.

Speaking to reporters at the Punjab Assembly cafeteria, he said the JIT report was nothing but a conspiracy to send packing an elected prime minister on technical grounds. He said that the PML-N believed that the JIT report was fabricated and biased and requested the court to throw the report into bin. He said that the PML-N would challenge the report in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The provincial minister said the team, without leaving the country, ended up going everywhere. Coming down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, Sanaullah said his efforts to remove the prime minister would not succeed.—APP