PML-N chalks out strategy for Maryam’s NAB appearance

Staff Reporter Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has finalized a comprehensive strategy for Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the investigators of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 26.

According to the party’s sources, the top leadership has decided to establish camps to welcome the vice president at Adda Plot Raiwind Road and Thokar Niaz Baig.

The sources, added that the central leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and others would lead the PML-N workers outside the NAB office.

Maryam Nawaz will be accompanied by Hamza Shehbaz, PDM leaders and political activists while departing for the NAB office.

Sources further said that PML-N workers will hold a sit-in outside the NAB Lahore office, if Maryam Nawaz is arrested, however, the leadership directed activists to remain peaceful.

In the case of Maryam’s detainment, the political party will summon workers across the country to join the sit-in outside the NAB office, sources added.