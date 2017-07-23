PML-N can never be divided:Talal

Islamabad

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday claimed that the PML-N can never be divided and the party remains strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “Whenever the PML-N has come under pressure, our opponents think that the party will be weakened and divided. During such times we are more united than ever under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.”

Chaudhry’s remarks come after Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah said the premier needs to decide by tonight regarding his resignation. “I suggest that Shah think over his statement as neither has he given the prime minister this power nor he can threaten to take it,” said the PML-N leader. He added that it has become a norm for political opponents of Nawaz Sharif to ask for his resignation.

“We have said it before; the prime minister will not step down from his post.” The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgement in the Panama Papers implantation case. The PML-N held a meeting following the development and decided the verdict of the apex court would be accepted even if it was unfavourable. According to sources it was decided during the meeting that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would replace Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif if he was disqualified. Khawaja Asif would become the interim prime minister for 45 days until Shehbaz Sharif was elected to a National Assembly seat.—INP