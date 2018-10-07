PML-N calls emergency CEC meeting over Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest

LAHORE : Following an internal meeting among members of the Sharif family on Sunday, the top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) called an emergency Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting tomorrow.

The CEC of the party will meet at 11am in Lahore and will be chaired by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting has been called to devise a strategy to tackle further retaliatory measures by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the aftermath of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Ashiana Housing scam.

During today’s meeting, the party leadership termed the arrest of former Punjab chief minister, just days ahead of October 14 by-polls, as ‘unacceptable’.

Shehbaz Sharif arrested by NAB in Ashiyana Housing scam case

In the meeting among the family members at Jati Umra today, Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz briefed Nawaz Sharif on his brother’s physical remand. Maryam Nawaz also attended the meeting in which several other political situations were addressed.

Shehbaz was sent on a 10-day physical remand after appearing before an accountability court in the Ashiana Housing scam case on Saturday.

The anti-graft watchdog arrested the PML-N president on October 5 in the multi-billion rupee housing scam after he was called to appear for a routine hearing in the Punjab Saaf Paani case.

