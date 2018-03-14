PML-N brought reforms, resolved power issue, incited economic activities: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD : Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the last four years had concentrated on reforms in different sectors and resolved the problem of energy shortage which in turn, spurred economic activities and growth.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who called on him here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed Pak-China economic cooperation in various sectors particularly, financial sector.

Miftah Ismail said that during four-year rule of the PML-N government, there was visible step up and record growth in revenue. He said it was government’s endeavour to achieve 6% growth target for the fiscal year 2017-18 and it felt confident that on the strong edifice it had built, economic development and growth would further increase in future. He highly appreciated the continued cooperation provided by China in economic development of the country.

The Adviser to PM said that representatives of several Chinese companies had met him with a view to initiating new business ventures in Pakistan. He said that the government will facilitate all such investors.

Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing said it was heartening to note Pakistan’s economy making strides despite some challenges. He assured Mr. Miftah Ismail of his strong resolve and passion for efforts aimed at keeping up the momentum of bilateral economic partnership.

Orignally published by INP