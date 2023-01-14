PML-N bigwigs say ‘ready’ for Punjab elections in 90 days

With the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly looking imminent after CM Parvez Elahi’s advice to Governor Baligh Ur Rehman seeking to dissolve the provincial assembly, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has said that it is ready to go into polls in the province.

The senior leadership of the PML-N met on Friday, chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and party president, Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss the future plan of action plan in the wake of CM Parvez’s move.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who asked the former to direct the Punjab Governor to tackle political matters in the province.

The huddle also discussed how CM Elahi secured the vote of confidence despite the “best” efforts of PML-N and PPP to stop the development.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a local TV channel after the meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N was fully prepared for elections in Punjab in 90 days, and expressed his optimism to win the provincial assembly elections.

Rana Sanaullah said that the national, Sindh, and Balochistan assemblies will complete their terms until August this year.

Rana said the coalition parties were not in favour of dissolving the assemblies as that was an undemocratic act.

“There was a strong opinion in our party to let them dissolve the assemblies, but if it happens, we are ready for elections,” he added.

He said the PML-N tried to stop the undemocratic process in Punjab, adding that martial laws had derailed the democratic process in history, and now a political dictator was trying to derail it. He said the PML-N was ready for elections anytime. “We would fully participate in it,” he added.