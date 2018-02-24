PML-N believes in serving masses: Murtaza

Abbottabad

Deputy Speaker National Assembly and General Secretary PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Javed Abbassi Friday said that federal government believed in serving the masses and committed to providing basic needs of life at their doorstep. He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of water supply scheme at Sair Gharbi.

Deputy Speaker further said that 35 villages of union council Sair Gharbi district Abbottabad would benefit from this water supply scheme costing Rs21.6 million. Murtaza Abbassi maintained that on the basis of performance PML-N would win the forthcoming general elections in all four provinces and will also form the government.

He further said that PML-N government has always played a vital role in the development of the country. Some elements are spreading hate and disappointment among the masses but now people are well aware of the situation, he added.—APP