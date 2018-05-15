PML-N believes in composite dev of all cities, rural areas: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Federal Ministers and Members of Assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Monday and reposed their full confidence over his leadership.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government fully believes in the vision of composite development of all the cities and rural areas adding that provision of record development budget for southern Punjab is a historic step of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He reiterated that every city of southern Punjab will be developed and added that CT scan machines, pathology labs, incinerators and high-quality medicines are made available in public sector hospitals in southern Punjab districts. He said that ten percent additional quota of southern Punjab has been allocated in welfare programs and added that people of southern Punjab are fully able to distinguish between the deceivers and those who have actually served them.

He said that PML-N will also succeed from southern Punjab with thumping majority and if an opportunity is accorded by Allah Almighty, more mega projects will be started for every city and area of southern Punjab after the elections.

The Assembly Members said that record development work of Shehbaz Sharif has won the hearts of the people and high standards of quality work, transparency and speed have been set.

They added that a genuine leader has been made available to the southern Punjab in the shape of Shehbaz Sharif. Those who called on the Chief Minister included Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju and MNAs including Sh. Faiz-ud-Din and Saeed Ahmad Khan Manhais.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on Bhikki power plant in which General Electric, Herban Electric, ACS (Energy), Secretary Energy and other officials were present.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said efforts of the Pakistan Muslim League-N government for overcoming the energy crisis were bearing fruit, adding the Punjab government had produced thousands of megawatts electricity for the national grid by spending billions of rupees.

He said efforts of the PML-N aimed at removing darkness of load-shedding would always be remembered. “People are benefiting from the continued hard work for eliminating terrorism and energy crisis and time is not far when load-shedding will become a thing of the past,” he added. He said the energy policy of the PML-N government was durable.