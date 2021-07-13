PML-N being targeted for serving nation: Shehbaz

Staff Reporter Lahore

Former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that NAB-Niazi nexus had been probing power project for the past three years but couldn’t prove single penny corruption.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, he said that over 10 hours long loadshedding was witnessed across the country. He said PM Imran Khan has

brought back the old days, adding the government did not sign the gas deal because it gave fertilizers to its loved ones.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N government had saved Rs 250 billion in energy projects during its tenure and the projects were completed in the shortest time in the history of the world.

He said former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif became popular by starting energy projects. Ending load shedding was not an easy task under Nawaz Sharif, it was a miracle.

The PML-N leader said that he had called a sit-in at Minar-e-Pakistan to end load shedding. He also called a cabinet meeting. Why did the PTI install power plants if there was enough electricity? Why is there load shedding today?

Shahbaz Sharif said that he was looking for corruption in power projects day and night but did not find a single loose corruption. He did not find any corruption in any project including Bhakki Haveli Bahadur Shah.

He said that not a single loose corruption has been proved against any Muslim League leader, a record saving of Rs. 250 billion has been made in power projects, modern technology has been brought in the world for power generation.

But it has not happened till today. The 1263 MW power plant of Trimun has been shut down till now. The non-operation of Trimun power plant has caused a loss of Rs 35 billion.

Shahbaz Sharif said that hydel power is cheap but no plan could be made by PTI. The end of load shedding in the Sharif era was not an easy task.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly said that the rulers are lying about the load shedding, in the line from Matiari to Lahore the PTI government Couldn’t add even a single inch.