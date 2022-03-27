PML-N begins ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ against Imran Khan

PML-N kick-started “Mehngai Mukao March” from Lahore’s Model Town area under the leadership of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday.

The first saty of the march will in Gujranwala where workers from Hafizabad and Sialkot will join the rally. The next overnight stay of the marchers will be in Jhelum on March 27. Here, local workers from Pind Dadan Khan will join. The marchers will then leave from Jhelum on March 28.

After that, the marchers will reach Rawalpindi where locals and workers from Attock, Sargodha, Multan, D G Khan and Bahawalpur will join. Later, the caravan will reach its destination in Islamabad.

The party leaders of three different places, in the form of rallies from their constituencies, have reached Model Town including the Khokhar brothers and the workers from Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan.

PML-N’s Bilal Yasin and Mian Marghoob Ahmad’s constituency workers have reached Data Darbar where workers from the north of Lahore have also came. Meanwhile, the party workers from Gujranwala have also reached Lahore.

A reception camp for the party workers has been set up by Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad and Ghazali Saleem Butt at Shahdara for workers from Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

Moreover, the workers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kala Shah Kaku, Chiniot and Ferozewala, Muridke, Alipur Chatha, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lalamusa, Kharian, Sarai Alamgir, Mandi Bahauddin, Dina, Sohawa, Gujar Khan, Chakwal and Narowal have also joined the party march. However, all the MNAs are in Islamabad.