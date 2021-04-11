PML-N beats PTI in Daska by-election

Nosheen wins against Ali Asjad by 19,000 votes Maryam: People of Daska won war of ‘restoring sanctity of vote’

Our Correspondent Daska

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was dealt a major blow after opposition Pakistan Muslim League-N emerged victorious in much-hyped NA-75 Daska by-election with a huge margin of over 19,000 votes on Saturday.

As per the unconfirmed and unofficial results of all 360 polling stations, PML- N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar bagged 111,220 votes against PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi secured 92,019 votes.

Soon after the announcement, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to celebrate the election victory, saying the people of Daska had won the war of “restoring the sanctity of vote”.

“Well done Daska! congratulations to the zealous and brave people of Daska! Well done! You have won the “respect the vote” battle once again today,” she wrote in Urdu on her official Twitter handle.

She said the victory exposed the rigging tactics of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Punjab government spokesperson Fridous Ashiq Awan said that in line with the directions of Election Commission of Pakistan, the provincial government took all-out steps to ensure free and fair elections.

However, despite the all steps taken by the authorities, she said in a press conference, many irregularities were witnessed during the polling. “Goons of PML-N tried to sabotage the law and order in the area,” she alleged.

The spokesperson said the ruling PTI did not contest election against a political worker but “land grabbers and drug peddlers”.

Moreover, in order to ensure fair re-election in NA-75, the provincial election commission has assigned Pakistan Rangers the task of safe transportation of presiding officers and the polling material to the polling stations and then to the office of the returning officer.

To make the conduct of the re-poll transparent, closed-circuit TV cameras have also been installed at 47 highly-sensitive polling stations, out of a total of 360.