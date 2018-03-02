PML-N backed Asad wins Senate seat vacated by Nehal

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

According to unofficial results, PML-N’s Dr. Asad Ashraf, running as an independent, won the by-election for a Senate seat from Punjab on Thursday.

The by-election for the Senate seat from Punjab was held at the Punjab Assembly. The seat was vacated by Nehal Hashmi, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last month for committing contempt of court. Dr Asad Ashraf defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Zarqa Taimur. The Pakistan People’s Party has not put up a candidate for the Senate by-poll.

Ashraf took 298 votes in Punjab Assembly and easily defeated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Zarqa who only managed to get 38 votes from the provincial lawmakers.

Out of the 368 seats in the provincial assembly, votes were cast by only 346 members. The 300 legislators of PML-N polled their votes while other nine remained absent with two votes rejected. Eight MPAs belonging to Pakistan People’s Party did not come to cast their votes. A total of 12 votes were rejected in the Senate by-poll.

During the voting process, the proceedings were briefly halted after the opposition members protested against the public display of vote by a treasury member. Before casting his vote, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif talked to media and said the PML-N is united under its Quaid, Nawaz Sharif. “God willing we will win the upcoming general elections,” the acting PML-N president said further.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, tweeted the breakdown of PML-N voting in the provincial assembly, after the polling. Maryam Nawaz while praising the party decorum said that every member voted for the party and turned down every kind of conspiracy. “What did you get by taking away the party’s name and identity,” she said in one of her tweets.

Talking to media before entering the assembly premises, Dr. Ashraf, a former MPA from Lahore, said the lion [PML-N’s electoral symbol] will win, adding that the snatching of their symbol is unfair. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, who cast the first vote, told the media that the PML-N candidates were party members before and will remain so after the vote as well.

“Those attempting to make the PML-N disappear [from the face of the Earth] will vanish themselves,” he added.