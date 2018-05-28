PML-N attends SCO political parties forum in China

Islamabad

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) attended the first SCO Political Parties Forum opened in south China’s city Shenzhen.

More than 200 delegates of 30 political parties from 18 member states, observer states and dialogue partners including political parties from Pakistan and India participated in the Forum.

The two countries are the newest members of the organization. Participants already agreed to make the meeting annual, as they aim for peace and stability in the new era.

‘We are looking forward to work together under Chinese leadership with other SCO members to improve our region and better build collaboration and bonds to improve the regional security as well as work for socio-economic prosperity of our peoples,’ Ayasga Rasa Farooq, a PML(N) delegate said on sidelines of the Forum.

She said ‘through people-to-people exchanges, we can develop together, culturally, socially and economically under President Xi Jinping vision of shared future for mankind.’

The attendees have agreed on more exchanges and cooperation to promote regional development and peace. Representatives agreed that they will advocate the Shanghai Spirit of ‘mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultations, respect for cultural diversity, and pursuit of common development,’ and work to inject new impetus to the common prosperity of the region.

Created in 2001, the SCO has not only focused on regional peace, security and stability, but also devoted itself to regional development by facilitating trade and investment, enhancing industrial cooperation, and promoting people-to-people exchanges.—APP