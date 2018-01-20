PML-N attempting to snatch credit for CPEC: Bilawal

LASBELA : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accredited the political front with initiation of historic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and alleged ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of attempting to snatch the credit.

He addressed a public rally in Hub of Lasbela District of Balochistan during which he said that late Benazir Bhutto had given a plan to bring reforms in Balochistan and PPP aims to implement her vision after coming to power in General Elections 2018.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the project initiated by Asif Ali Zardari for which he went to China and made a deal in 2013, but the Pakistan Muslim League-N have captured this project and were taking its credit themselves,” Bilawal said.

He said that Benazir Income Support Programme helped nearly a million people of Balochistan. Balochistan was the only province in Pakistan in 2013 that had a surplus budget, he said.

PPP chairman criticised federally ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) by saying that the party has snatched credit for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) however, the people know well who is the visionary behind the massive project.

Bilawal added that former president and co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari had introduced the project. He said that his party has always served the people of Pakistan, including Balochistan. He said that PPP had performed various jobs in Balochistan for the betterment of the people.

While talking about PPP’s vision for a better Balochistan, he said that Balochistan should have good medical facilities exactly like Sindh.

He alleged that former premier Nawaz Sharif did not attach importance to Balochistan province anymore than treating it as a colony of the state. Nawaz Sharif did not given one National Finance Commission (NFC) Award till date, he asserted. He said that the PML-N never considered Balochistan more than a colony.

PPP chairman claimed that 90 percent funds of the federation are utilized in Punjab.

Bilawal alleged that PML-N and its president Nawaz Sharif ignored Balochistan province during the four and a half years tenure. He claimed that they gave benefits of the Thar Coal project first of all to the people when they took the project.

The People’s Party chief said that no one can separate Balochistan from Pakistan. “They will keep killing us and we will keep saying Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan,” he added. He said that the stoves are burning due to the natural gas which comes from Balochistan.

Bilawal further stated that his party was blamed for the instability of Balochistan Government. “What have we got to do with Balochistan? We do not have a single MPA there,” he said.

