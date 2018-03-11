PML-N attacking national institutions: Sarwar

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) talk about democracy, but attacks national institutions which reflect its true mentality and agenda against democracy. The newly elected PTI Senator said, “We believe in rule of law, constitution, and democracy. We will support the chairman Senate nominated from Balochistan and deputy chairman from FATA. People who are launching assaults and doing conspiracies against the institutions are enemies of nation and democracy.”

Talking to media after appearing in Dual Nationality Case in Supreme Court Lahore registry on Saturday, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that he has left British nationality in 2013 and propaganda regarding the resumption of nationality has nothing to do with reality.

He said, “I live in Pakistan and also submitted written the declaration in Supreme Court that I’ve left nationality on a permanent basis. Propaganda that I applied for nationality after leaving office of governor has nothing to do with reality because I’ve only Pakistani Passport. I will never get nationality of any country except Pakistan.” Responding to question, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Balochistan is the underdeveloped province and much important after the announcement of CPEC, therefore, PTI has taken principle stance that Chairman Senate must be from Balochistan and deputy chairman from FATA.—INP