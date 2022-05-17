PML-N announces to approach Anti-Corruption against Buzdar

9 ministers of Khan’s cabinet still occupy official residences

Pakistan Muslim League-N on Monday announced to approach the Anti-Corruption Department against the alleged corruption of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PMLN leader Attaullah Tarar said that Imran Khan have been making claims of piety after stepping down from power. He is giving the impression that there is no other pious man in the country but him. In the previous government, Imran Khan took undue advantage of his powers, he said.

The PMLN leader said that black money was laundered through amnesty in the year 2019. The amnesty scheme was for those close to him. Corruption of people close to Imran Khan was covered up through amnesty scheme, he added.

Attaullah Tarar said that they will file a petition against Usman Buzdar in Punjab Anti-Corruption. The PML-N leader explained that rate of crores of rupees was imposed on each posting in Punjab.

He mentioned that Usman Buzdar owns a 4 acre Spanish villa in Multan worth Rs. 70 crore. He also bought land worth Rs. 5 billion near Taunsa, adding that Buzdar was the dummy Chief Minister through whom corruption was perpetrated. Before Usman Bazdar became the Chief Minister, he had assets of a few crores, he continued saying.

The corruption scheme has been run from Bani Gala. Usman Buzdar and others like him were brought only for corruption, said the PML-N leader.

Meanwhile, nine former ministers from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet still occupy official residences in Minister Colony.

According to government sources, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pervez Khattak, Zubaida Jalal, Fahmida Mirza and Usman Dar have still not vacated the official residences in Minister Colony.

In this regard, government sources said that the operation will be carried out if the former ministers do not vacate the official residences on their own.