PML-N and PPP reach consensus over next caretaker PM nominees

KARACHI: The biggest question being asked in the country these days is as to who is going to be the next caretaker prime minister of the country.

All eyes are fixed on the forthcoming meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah, for which people are waiting anxiously of the name that would be announced of the next caretaker prime minister.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) sources confirm together with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), that they have agreed to all important points regarding the next caretaker set up and now only the announcement is awaited which may come out anytime before the expiry of the tenure for the present government.

The sources said that, “The two parties have considered many names for the caretaker prime minister including the former CJP Tasadduq Hussain Jilani, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Dr Ishrat Hussain, former chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro, former speaker National Assembly Ilahi Bukhsh Soomro, former secretary Election Commission Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, former Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, former Justice Nasir Aslam Zahid, former Justice Mian Shakirullah Jan and Dr Maleeha Lodhi.”

According to PML-N sources, “The strongest candidates are Dr Maleeha Lodhi and Justice Tasadduq Hussain Jilani and one of these can be the next caretaker prime minister.”

“Anyone out of these names may also be selected as the caretaker prime minister. The two parties will try to solve the issue among themselves and will want to avoid the matter being referred to a parliamentary committee or the election commission.” the sources said.

On the other hand, PPP sources indicate, “If the PML-N tried to propose any controversial name, PPP will oppose it and let the issue pass into next stages.”

According to sources, “The caretaker prime minister will continue with the same policy on national security and foreign affairs keeping the opinion of the military leadership in balance.”

The caretaker government can also decide its own policy on economic matters and are obliged to hold general elections on time in cooperation with the election commission. It will also try not to accept any pressure on the accountability process and let the NAB continue its work independently.