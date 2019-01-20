PML-N also opposes extension of mily courts

Our Correspondent

Gujar Khan

A day after the Pakistan People’s Party opposed the extension of military courts, Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday his party did not support the extension of military courts which are due to expire in March.

Speaking to the media in Gujar Khan, the former premier said he opposed extension in military courts, adding that,”There is no need of such courts anymore.”

“PML-N does not support its extension and the opposition alliance has been formed for the betterment of Pakistan and not against the ongoing accountability drive,” he added. Abbasi lamented the Sahiwal police ‘encounter’ where four people were killed.

He also called for the ‘culprits’ to be handed an exemplary punishment.

Earlier on January 19, the Pakistan People’s Party had announced it would oppose any extension in the term of the military courts set up in the wake of the December 2014 massacre of schoolchildren in Peshawar for speedy trial of hardcore terrorists.

