PML-N, allies protest Shehbaz’s arrest outside Parliament

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its alliance of like-minded parties staged a protest outside Parliament House on Thursday, condemning the arrest of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

Chanting “shame, shame”, members of the alliance led by former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq gathered outside the Parliament House and protested the arrest of the younger Sharif brother and the National Assembly’s failure to summon a session on the matter.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, addressing the protest, said that there were no corruption allegations against Shehbaz Sharif. “Yet still, he was arrested but Babar Awan, who is involved in corruption, and the biggest dacoit in Punjab, Pervez Elahi have not been arrested,” he lamented.

If political victimisation is not ended, we will take the protest beyond the Parliament, Sanaullah warned.

Another PML-N leader Asif Kirmani claimed that the opponents were scared about by-elections and therefore, Shehbaz Sharif was arrested.

PML-N leader Rana Tanveer Hussain condemned the arrest and said Shehbaz Sharif served Punjab to the best of his capabilities. “The entire world praised Shehbaz’s work and acknowledged his good governance. He transformed Punjab [during his tenure],” he said.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Senator Usman Kakar, also present at the occasion, condemned the arrest and claimed Senate and General Elections 2018 were rigged.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau earlier this month in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and sent on a 10-day physical remand.

