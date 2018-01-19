PML-N, allies to counter ‘undemocratic’ moves in Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N and its political allies National Party and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party agreed on Thursday to fight against all ‘undemocratic’ and ‘unconstitutional’ action in Balochistan.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting between the representatives of the three parties at Jati Umra. The participants remarked that they will not accept the decisions made by a few people over the decision of the people.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for Maritime Affairs Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique among others.

The meeting discussed in detail the no-confidence motion against former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri last week.

Zehri was forced to resign following a no-confidence motion against him which was supported by some PML-N members. Following the movement, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who belongs to PML-Quaid, was elected as the new chief minister.

The participants remarked that Balochistan is the province where political stability was needed the most. Once the stability was achieved through a reconciliation process, political turmoil was brought in overnight.

During the meeting, the MPAs from Balochistan shared that the movement was held without bringing it into the notice of the parliamentarians. Those involved in the movement never mentioned that they were unhappy under the leadership of the former chief minister, pointed out the participants.

The need for organising this movement mere four to five months before the general elections was also questioned. The participants also inquired when, where and how the decision to elect a new chief minister made.

Some members claimed that electing a person who secured a few hundred votes goes against the spirit of democracy.

They said that such actions went against the democratic rights of the people of Balochistan, adding that this is an insult to the rights given to the people in the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif presided over a Pakistan Muslim League-N meeting at Jati Umra. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had arrived here to attend the meeting. He was received by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif at the airport. Abbasi was accompanied by Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari, his adviser on finance, revenue, and economic affairs Miftah Ismail, and Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb.