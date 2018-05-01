PML has done such works for workers which are unparalleled in Pakistan: PML

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has undertaken ideal and historical works for the workers and will also do in future, industrial and agricultural workers in Punjab were getting prosperous due to our policies, our government provided facilities like free education, free medicines, 1122, separate social security hospital and labour colonies among others.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi in their separate messages on May Day and a delegation of civil society joining PML at their residence on Tuesday.

Delegation included first woman pilot of Pakistan Shehnaz Leghari, Sardar Saifulah Rind, Tahira Baloch, Hadiya, Maryam and Mian Fayyaz among others.

On this occasion, PML leader MPA Khadeeja Umar, Syeda Majida Zaidi, Syeda Asma Shah and Samreen Taj were also present.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that our government had worked day and night for the working class of the country, undertook legislation for providing relief to the workers earlier and will also in future as well so that the working class gets more relief.

