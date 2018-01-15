PML to fully participate in Tehrik-e-Qisas under leadership of Ch Parvez Elahi: Moonis Elahi

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader Moonis Elahi presided over a meeting of the party assembly members, ticket holders and district office-bearers held a Muslim League House here Sunday.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, General Secretary Punjab Ch Zaheeruddin, Aamir Sultan Cheema, Khadeeja Omar, Ch Zulfiqar, Bao Rizwan, Ansar Baryaar, Khawaja Waqarul Hassan and other leaders.

It was decided in the meeting that under leadership of Ch Parvez Elahi the PML will fully participate in Tehrik-e-Qisas for ensuring justice to Model Town tragedy victims. In this regard, plan was also finalized, according to which on January 17 at 10 A. M. a rally will be taken out to join the protest.

Moonis Elahi has directed all Union Councils representatives and party workers to reach Muslim League House on time on Wednesday (Jan. 17).

Other leaders also addressed the meeting and said that ensuring punishment to the killers of innocent persons, PML leadership and workers are determined.

