PML-F’s workers convention in Larkarna today

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F)’s Workers Convention will be held in Larkana on Saturday (today) as part of party’s strategy to mobilize its workers for next general polls in 2018.

The reference workers of party from Larkana Division will participate in the Convention which will be addressed by central leadership of party including Pir Saddaruruddin Rashdi. PML-F Sindh Secretary General Sardar Rahim stated this while meeting with a delegation of party from Larkana Division to review the arrangements of workers convention. criticizing PPP’ Sindh government Sardar Rahim said that present PPP has occupied the PPP of Z A Bhutto and those who distributed the sweets on the demise of Bhutto are now representing PPP. He said that Larkana city had been ruined by present rulers of Sindh government while billions of rupees budget in the name of development of Larkana have been siphoned away.

Sardar Rahim announced that Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will hold a public meeting in Sukhar on Nov, 26 and PML-F will actively participate in it through hundreds thousands of its workers.