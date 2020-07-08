PML-F plans political activities in Punjab

The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional is the voice of the oppressed class in Punjab. We have already spoken out against the vassals and feudal lords and will continue to fight for the rights of the oppressed.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Punjab President Makhdoom Ashraf Iqbal, during a visit to the party’s office in Lahore.

He said that PML-F is launching active political activities in Punjab. Our aim is to give rights to the deprived and oppressed sections of the province.

He said that the country would never be able to develop if the corrupt politicians were not held accountable nor can society be improved.

We are getting worse day by day. In an atmosphere of despair, the PMLF is the only ray of hope for the deprived and opressed class.

Party Chief Pir Syed Sibghatullah Pir Sahib Pagara has always pursued a policy of principles and never compromised on public interest.

On arrival at the party office, Central President Maqsood Butt and General Secretary Mian Mustafa Rashid received Makhdoom Ashraf Iqbal. Mustafa Rashid briefed him regarding the party’s provincial office activities.