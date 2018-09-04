PMIS reports vaccination of 3.5m children

The Polio Monitoring Information System (PMIS) developed by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has reported vaccination of 3.5 million children in all districts across the Province of Punjab during the past two years.

It was informed during a progress review meeting presided over by the Chairman PITB Dr. Umar Saif on Tuesday. PITB devised PMIS in September 2016, is at the verge of its excellence by reaching to every district of Punjab.—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp