PMEX index closes at 3,509 points

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity Index on Thursday closed at 3,509 points; with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at 5.806 billion. The number of lots traded was 9,763, said release on Friday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.) Major business was contributed by WTI crude oil amounting to Rs 1.734 billion, followed by currencies through COTS Rs 1.034 billion, NSDQ100 Rs 1.004 billion, gold Rs 844.703 million, platinum Rs 322.267 million, DJ Rs 209.962 million, copper Rs 209.131 million, silver Rs 165.710 million, SP500 Rs 156.841 million, natural gas Rs 86.405 million and Brent crude oil Rs 38.717 million. In agriculture, 8 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 9.159 million were traded.—APP