PMEX index closes at 3,500 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited commodity index on Tuesday closed at 3,500; with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at 4.699 billion. The number of lots traded was 10,308, said PMEX release on Wednesday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by WTI crude oil amounting to Rs 1.299 billion, followed by gold Rs 1.270 billion, currencies through cost Rs 1.068 billion, platinum Rs 365.329 million, silver Rs 240.598 million, DJ Rs 129.935 million, natural gas Rs 107.175 million, copper Rs 87.152 million,NSDQ100 Rs 82.398 million, Brent Rs 38.254 million and SP500 Rs 10.431 million. In agriculture, 158lots of cotton amounting to Rs 130.514 million were traded.