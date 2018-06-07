PMEX index closes at 3474 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity index on Tuesday closed at 3,474; with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at 4.788 billion.The number of lots traded was 7,141, said PMEX release on Wednesday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.) Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.450 billion, followed by WTI crude oil Rs 1.056 billion, currencies through COTS Rs1.004 billion, platinum Rs 320.903 million, NSDQ100 Rs 309.851 million, SP500 Rs 184.664 million, copper Rs 179.098 million, silver Rs 108.589 million, natural gas Rs 92.602. million, DJ Rs 57.306 million and Brent crude oil Rs 23.965million. In agriculture, 28 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 19.382 million were traded.