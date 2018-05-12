PMEX index closes at 3,471 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)’s commodity index on Thursday closed at 3,471 points; with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at 8.985 billion.

The number of lots traded was 13,167, said a PMEX statement here on Friday. ( The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.)

The major business was contributed by currencies through COTS amounting to Rs 3.339 billion, followed by gold Rs 2.778 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 1.651billion, platinum Rs 341.966 million, DJ Rs 279.276 million,NSDQ100 Rs 210.237 million, silver Rs 161.576 million, natural gas Rs 97.998 million, copper Rs 61.507 million,SP500 Rs 37.922 million and Brent Rs 25.525 million.

In agricultural commodities, 147 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 76.342 million were traded.