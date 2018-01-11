PMEX index closes at 3,318 points

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity Index on Tuesday closed at 3,318 points; with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at Rs 4.534 billion.

The number of lots traded was 8,883, said PMEX release here on Wednesday.

Major business was contributed by gold Rs 2.093 billion, followed by currencies through COTS worth Rs 727.057 million, platinum Rs 486.169 million, WTI crude oil Rs 461.130 million, silver Rs347.835 million, DJ Rs 173.647 million, NSDQ 100 Rs 113.849 million, natural gas Rs 81.624 million, copper Rs 30.736 million, SP500 Rs 17.332 million and Brent crude oil Rs1.733 million.—APP