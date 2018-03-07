PMEX index closes at 3,260 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)’s commodity index on Monday closed at 3,260 points, with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at Rs 6.099 billion. The number of lots traded was 8,794, said a PMEX statement here on Tuesday. (The data is compiled and release after 24 hours). Major business was contributed by crude oil amounting to Rs1.553 billion, followed by gold Rs 1.475 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 1.352 billion, DJ Rs 745.404 million, NSDQ100 Rs 353.319 million, silver Rs 288.087 million, SP500 Rs 166.530 million, platinum Rs 98.008 million, natural gas Rs 31.288 million, copper Rs 27.585million and Brent crude oil Rs 7.936 million. In agricultural commodities, 50 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 22.997 million were traded.