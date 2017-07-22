PMEX index closes at 2,901 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity index on Friday closed at 2,901 points. The total traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 5.388 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,345, says press release on Friday. Major business was contributed by currencies through COTS amounting to Rs 2.211 billion, followed by gold Rs 1.848 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 964.836 million, silver Rs 170.840 million, platinum Rs 154.937 million, natural gas Rs 26.511 million, copper Rs 10.277 million and Brent crude oil Rs 0.940 million.