PMELX index closes at 3,469 points

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s commodity Index on Wednesday closed at 3,469 points, with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at Rs.776 billion.

The number of lots traded was 10,330, said PMEX release on Thursday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.)

Major business was contributed by WTI crude oil amounting to Rs 3.009 billion, followed by gold Rs 711.977 million, NSDQ100 Rs 585.252 million, currencies through COTS Rs 428.041 million, SP500 Rs 390.951 million, platinum Rs 244.385 million, silver Rs 145.148 million, Brent crude oil Rs 87.229 million, natural gas Rs 73.868 million, DJ Rs 69.112 million and copper Rs 31.393 million.

In agriculture, 16 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 17.463 million were traded.—APP