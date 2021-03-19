PMD’s long march likely after Ramazan: Fazl

Staff Reporter Peshawar

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the long march planned by the Pakistan Democratic Movement will likely take place after Ramazan.

The long march, meant to oust the PTI-led government, was earlier planned on March 26 but had to be postponed after the PPP asked for some time to deliberate over the decision of resigning from the assemblies.

“Conspiracies are being hatched” against the Pakistan Democratic Movement and efforts are being made to “break apart the alliance,” Fazl said.

The JUI-F leader was speaking to a news channel where he discussed details on the PDM meeting held earlier this week which failed to reach a breakthrough on the issue of Opposition lawmakers resigning from the Parliament.

“Allah has made us sensible. If we are unable to understand what is beneficial or harmful for us, then we should not do politics,” said Fazl.

The JUI-F chief said he is expecting a “positive response” from the PPP when its Central Executive Committee meeting takes place to decide on the issue of resignations.

Fazl said he had suggested during the PDM meeting held on Tuesday that during the first phase, Opposition lawmakers should resign from the National Assembly.

“I recommended resigning from the provincial assemblies in the second phase [of the movement],” he said.

“The recommendation was for [Opposition lawmakers] to resign from the Sindh Assembly in the very end,” he added.