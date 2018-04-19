PMDC’s NEB step-11 examination to start from May 13

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has officially announced the schedule of NEB examination for the year 2018. The plan which was announced for the first time in the history of PMDC aimed at facilitating the foreign graduates in order to save their precious time.

The PMDC NEB examination will be held under the supervision of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS). According to the details, the first examination step-II for Medical and Dental graduates will be held on May 13, 2018 comprising of clinical subjects while step-III will be on June 30, July 1st, July 7 and July 8, 2018 and will be based on OSCE/VIVA exam.

It is pertinent to mention here that the registration examination (Step-I) for Foreign Medical Graduates was held on April 15, 2018 at Pak China Friendship Center and Army Medical College Rawalpindi in collaboration with National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) in which 3,128 candidates appeared in the examination from which 1,000 appeared in the exam in Army Medical college and 2128 at Pak China Center Islamabad. The examination was held successfully. Parents and students expressed their full satisfaction on holding of successful exam and expressed the hope that PMDC will continue serving the medical graduates.—APP

Related