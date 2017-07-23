PMDC’s committee to evaluate new medical, dental colleges

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday constituted a five-member committee to scrutinize the legal and financial matters and documentation of 20 new medical and dental colleges.

The commission in its 150th session held here decided that the committee will be responsible to check legal and financial requirements for each new medical and dental college before first comprehensive inspection.

As many as 20 new applications of the medical and dental colleges have been received from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for recognition with PMDC.

The details of these new medical and dental colleges applications have been forwarded to the committee for its perusal on the directions of the President PMDC. Acting Registrar Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah in a statement said that the committee has been requested to scrutinize the documents of those colleges which have applied to the council for re-inspection or enhancement of their annual admissions. He added that after the scrutiny the committee will share its findings, conclusions or deficiency in the documents of all these colleges. He said that only eligible colleges will be called for presentation before the Executive Committee as per law.

President PMDC Dr Shabir Lehri said that to implement utmost transparency in the process of recognition of medical and dental colleges, the composed committee will not receive any direct or advance application while the council will not entertain any application from the federal government after June 30th same year.

The council will inspect the institution by the end of September same year and hold a session in the last week of October to decide the cases of recognition. It will forward the cases to the federal government for process of notification. He said that the council has made many strict impediments in the process of college registrations so that the best colleges could be recognized for the medical and dental education of Pakistan.