PMDC takes up gigantic task of curriculum reforms

Zubair Qureshi

The Adhoc Council of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in its 160th meeting chaired by PMDC President and former judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Mian Shakirullah Jan has decided to make medical and dental curriculum at par with international standards.

The meeting in principle agreed to initiate reforms in the curriculum of the medical and dental colleges. VC, KMU Peshawar, Prof Dr Arshad Javed in his presentation emphasized on the need for revised curriculum in accordance with the international standards of WFME, LCFME and ECFMG.

The meeting was apprised that a number of steps were taken in the past but PMDC was not able to revise its curriculum. The council unanimously decided that assistance would be sought from renowned medical educationists of Pakistan so that national curriculum is designed to produce quality doctors to meet health requirements of our country.

Meanwhile, PMDC President Justice (R) Mian Shakirullah Jan has empahsized that the new integrated modular curriculum would be student-centered and would help undergraduate students to upgrade their existing knowledge and clinical skills. He added that it shall help to produce better professional doctors in future.