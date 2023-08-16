ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Wednesday announced a new date for holding the MDCAT 2023 test.

The PMDC made the public announcement regarding reschedule of the test on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“It is to inform all MDCAT 2023 aspirants that as per directions from the Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Health Service Regulations & Coordination Islamabad, that the Federal Government has decided to extend and reschedule the MDCAT Examination to a new date i.e. 10th September 2023 (Sunday),” the announcement reads.

The development comes a day after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the authorities concerned to extend the date for the MDCAT 2023 to the 10th of the next month.

The test was previously scheduled for August 27, but the aspirants have been demanding more time to complete their preparations for the test.

MDCAT Syllabus 2023

As per the latest meeting of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year’s exam.

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Percentage Matric score 10 percent Intermediate (FSc) 40 percent MDCAT 50 percent

MDCAT exam Structure