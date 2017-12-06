PM&DC regulations win appreciation from Irish medical council

Zubair Qureshi

The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) has received an overwhelming response not only at home but from abroad for implementing new regulations on house job and internship in hospitals. The Irish Medical Council Ireland and General Medical Council (GMC UK) UK has appreciated the new implemented house job regulation in Pakistan by Pakistan Medical and dental Council through an SRO 2016.

President PM&DC Prof Dr Shabir Lehri while talking to media said the GMC UK and Irish medical Council has accredited the PM&DC house job regulations which will consist of residential, full time and structured and based on 4 modules of 3months each.

He said that the first module will be done in medicine, second in medical allied departments, third shall be done in general surgery and the fourth and the final module in surgical allied departments. President PM&DC also added that the GMC and Irish medical Council has also agreed to accept the Pakistani doctors house job trainings equivalent to internship in Ireland and UK. Those doctors who have already completed their house jobs in Pakistan under the 2016 regulation shall not have to repeat house job in UK and Ireland.

Prof Shabir Lehri added that with the efforts of the Council, PM&DC has managed to bring betterment and progress in medical dental profession in Pakistan nationally and internationally. He said that the Council is leaving no stone unturned to make Pakistani doctors known worldwide. He said PM&DC’s new regulations were in line with international standards and practices regulating in well-trained, skillful doctors.