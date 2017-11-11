PMDC recommends two colleges closure

Multan

In a drive against substandard medical education, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has recommended to the Ministry of NHRS&C the closure of two medical colleges.

The colleges included Abbottabad International Medical College, and Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar.

In a statement issued here on Friday, President PMDC Dr Shabbir Lehri said that the Council, in its 156th meeting, held on November 9 after considering the recommendations of inspectors, unanimously decided that the above mentioned colleges should be closed down.

The federal government would be asked to de-notify the colleges, whose scheme of adjustment of students would be decided within a week by a committee, constituted by the PMDC.

The affiliated teaching hospital of the Abbottabad International Medical College is situated 48.6-km away from it, which is major violation of Part V, Rule 17 Sub-Regulation III of the PMDC regulations.

The PMDC president said that Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar had been recommended for closure due to its failure to meet the minimum criteria of the Council.—APP