PMDC ex-vice president gave private medical colleges licences to mint money

SC summons Dr Asim Hussain tomorrow

Zubair Qureshi

Supreme Court (SC) on Monday in a suo moto on the matter of exorbitant fees being charged by private medical colleges sought an explanation from Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s (PMDC) former vice-president, Dr Asim Hussain, on why he allowed/endorsed policies that benefited private medical colleges and subjected students and their parents to unnecessary financial burden.

The three-member SC bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, directed Mr Hussain to appear before the court on January 10 i.e Wednesday (tomorrow).

The PMDC counsel Akram Sheikh also supporting the apex court’s move saying the private medical colleges were holding medical education hostage, and this is a result of Dr Asim Hussain’s policies.

The chief justice also noted that malpractices at private medical colleges had eroded the value of Pakistani degrees at international level. We are not respected at the international level and the world renowned universities are no longer accepting our degrees because once the first rate medical education and the degrees of our medical colleges have lost their value,” Chief Justice Nisar said.

These last four days, we’ve been contemplating declaring illegal all the admissions by private medical colleges, said the CJP. The apex court said that it wanted to know how many private medical colleges were set up in accordance with the law. The bench also made it clear that the suo moto was not Punjab-specific rather it dealt with all the institutions of the country.