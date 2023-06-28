The Executive Committee of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has investigated and exposed major embezzlement of the erstwhile Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). According to PMDC spokesperson, they gathered the evidence, proof, and all other necessary documents. After scrutinizing, the committee has decided to hold the responsible parties accountable and implement measures to prevent future incidents.

The Executive committee has decided to refer the matter to the third party for audit and investigation. They decided to bring all culprits to face consequences. The PMDC committee has investigated many irregularities in payments made in the previous tenure by the erstwhile (PMC) amounting million of rupees which included payments made to a private consortium before the signing of the agreements, nebulous payments for IT equipment, software, etc.—APP