LAHORE – Sindh received scattered rains on Wednesday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue during the next couple of days.

Overcast conditions and scattered showers made the weather pleasant by decreasing the mercury level in different parts of the province including the port city.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur and adjoining areas during Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin and Karachi. Isolated heavy falls may occur in Tharparkar during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad till July 21 with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts till July 23.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

PMD has warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

PMD has urged farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.