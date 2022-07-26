PMD predicts more rain in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that more rain and wind/thundershower are expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh and Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh and South Balochistan.

According to the Met Office, the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Srinagar and Jammu, partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershower in Leh, while partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.