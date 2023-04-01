PMD predicts hot weather in city next week

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted extremely hot weather in Karachi and mercury may climb to 40°C next week

According to PMD’s prediction, extremely hot weather will be started next week after heavy rainfall in different parts of the country. It was predicted that the plain areas of Sindh including Karachi, Balochistan and Punjab will witness high mercury from 36°C to 38°C in the coming week. The weather would be dry and hot in the second and third Ashra of Ramazan, whereas, there are low chances of rainfalls in April.

The daily forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated today that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Another westerly wave is likely to approach upper and western parts from 2nd April (evening/night). Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan today (Saturday). Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

On Sunday, mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected North Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper/Central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)