PMD predicts date for Ramadan moon sighting in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistanis prepare for the holy month of Islam, Pakistan Metrological Department has made predictions about the Ramadan moon sighting in Pakistan.

In a statement, weather forecasts officials predicted that the new moon of Ramadan, 1444 AH, is expected to be born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on March 21.

PMD predicted fair or partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country on the evening of March 22. It claimed that the Holy Month will start on March 23, Thursday.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims in Pakistan and around the globe as faithful spend most of their time fasting, praying, and reading Quran, besides doing charity.

As Pakistan Metrological Department makes predictions about the moon, an official meeting under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, a meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, the apex moon sighting body, will be held in the country’s federal capital to sight the crescent.

In Saudi Arabia, the Holy Month is likely to start on March 23, a former professor of astronomy at Al-Qassim University in Saudi Arabia claimed while officials announcement is yet to be made in this regard.