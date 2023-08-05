ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has launched Kissan Mobile App and Online Business Interface for hassle-free provision of weather-related information.

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique inaugurated the App at PMD Headquarters, Islamabad last day.

Through this initiative, PMD is stepping from basic to specialized weather services.

The business model of PMD has been prepared as per World Meteorological Organization (WMO) guidelines, market research and economic analyses.

There are mainly two interfaces which include an online dashboard and Kisaan Mobile Application.

The online dashboard will contain climatic data, a digital forecast of the precise location and tailored meteorological products as per user requirements.

The dashboard will be integrated through payment gateway instead of conventional challan system.

Kisaan Mobile Application will provide the option to save farms’ location so that its weather conditions could be seen remotely by the farmers.

Weather information will be available for hourly, weekly, monthly and quarterly basis. Moreover, there will be voice note and videos in national as well as regional languages.

Extreme events’ warning could also be sent to specified locations.

This is one of the first initiatives of public private engagement in weather market of Pakistan.